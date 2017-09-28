Floor Install NewsMoisture Problems and SolutionsFlooring Adhesives

Bostik Extends Moisture Protection Guarantee for Wood Flooring Adhesives

Bostik-Best.jpg
Bostik's Best hardwood adhesive.
September 28, 2017
KEYWORDS Bostik / hardwood flooring installation / moisture control / moisture protection
Reprints
No Comments

Bostik announced that two of its wood flooring adhesives now offer a lifetime warranty for unlimited moisture vapor protection.

“We are going to take Bostik's Best to unlimited moisture vapor protection for all engineered hardwood installations, and move the duration of the warranty from 10 years to lifetime of the flooring,” said Eric Kurtz, market manager of hardwood installation systems for Bostik. “Vapor-Lock will also offer this same unlimited protection for not only engineered hardwood flooring installations, but for solid projects as well. Neither formula is changing. We're simply making life easier for contractors who don't want to test the slab for moisture vapor emission rates or in-situ RH.”

For more information, visit www.bostik.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.