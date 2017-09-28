Bostik Extends Moisture Protection Guarantee for Wood Flooring Adhesives

Bostik announced that two of its wood flooring adhesives now offer a lifetime warranty for unlimited moisture vapor protection.

“We are going to take Bostik's Best to unlimited moisture vapor protection for all engineered hardwood installations, and move the duration of the warranty from 10 years to lifetime of the flooring,” said Eric Kurtz, market manager of hardwood installation systems for Bostik. “Vapor-Lock will also offer this same unlimited protection for not only engineered hardwood flooring installations, but for solid projects as well. Neither formula is changing. We're simply making life easier for contractors who don't want to test the slab for moisture vapor emission rates or in-situ RH.”

