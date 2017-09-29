Bona US Grows with New Territory Managers and Training Specialist

Bona US recently announced new developments within the Bona team including new employees and an internal promotion. Jamie Rooney, Larry Nicholson, and Jason Owen joined Bona, and Wayne Highlander has been promoted to the role of national sales manager for Adhesives at Bona US.

“Jamie, Larry, and Jason are fantastic additions to the Bona team as we continue to grow and innovate the hardwood floor care and maintenance industry,” said Gregg Bethune, national sales manager for Bona US. “Each new team members brings their own unique skill set and passion for this business. We look forward to introducing them to our distributors, partners and Bona Certified Contractors across their respective territories.”

Nicholson will serve as Bona territory manager for North and South Carolina. Nicholson worked with his family-owned hardwood flooring business in central North Carolina for 35 years. As a Bona Certified Craftsman since the beginning of the program, Nicholson has a wide range of experience creating, installing, and finishing wood floors as well as a deep working knowledge of the Bona system.

Rooney joins Bona as a tech and training specialist. From industry safety to tech support, Rooney is well versed on training best practices that will aid Bona in its programs to train craftsmen and contractors across the U.S. and Canada. Rooney will be based out of Bona’s U.S. headquarters in Aurora, Colo.

Working out of the Bona Regional Training Center in Addison, Texas, Owen joins Bona as territory manager for Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Owen spent the last eight years in the hardwood floor industry and maintains a strong acumen for business development, sales, and retail as well as a strong insight on trends and products for hardwood floors.

Highlander has been promoted to the role of national sales manager for Adhesives at Bona. Highlander previously was the territory manager for Bona in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and western Pennsylvania. With over 30 years of experience in the hardwood floor industry, Highlander holds multiple Craftsman awards and degrees. He was also a recipient of Bona’s 2016 Salesman of the Year Award.

“Wayne is truly one of the best in the business,” said Bethune. “His promotion to national sales manager of Adhesives, is well earned and a testament to his knowledge and skills in hardwood floors.”

For more information, call (800) 872-5515 or visit us.bona.com.