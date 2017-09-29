In Memoriam: Crain Cutter Company CEO Millard “Buz” Crain, Jr.

Millard “Buz” Crain, Jr., CEO of Crain Cutter Co., passed away at his home in Fremont, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the age of 80.

Succeeding his father, Millard Crain, Buz developed Crain Cutter from a specialty producer of vinyl tile cutters to a full-line flooring tools manufacturer, producing tools for carpet, vinyl, wood, and ceramic tile installation. In honor of his career, the Floor Installation Association of North America (FIANA) awarded him a lifetime achievement award.

Buz is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his two children Lance Crain and Jennifer Wroan, and five grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, care of Buz Crain.