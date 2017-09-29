CTEF Develops Regional Evaluators Program

The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) has developed the Regional Evaluators (RE) program to expand the Certified Tile Installer (CTI) Program hands-on testing. The program is led by Kevin Insalato, regional evaluator coordinator, who reports to Scott Carothers, director of training and education for CTEF.

Regional evaluators are certified tile installers who take additional training to learn how to set up the testing modules, conduct the hands-on test, score the 100-point evaluation, and assist installers in furthering their understanding of the proper installation of ceramic tile. Evaluators are regionally based and able to organize and conduct hands-on testing within their region, which greatly expands the reach of the CTI program. This also means that installers no longer need to wait until classes reach 10 or more students before they are able to take the hands-on portion of the exam and achieve industry-recognized certification.

Candidates for the Regional Evaluator program require the following:

Be a Certified Tile Installer (CTI).

Demonstrate the ability to train, to understand the guidelines of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) and communicate to CTI candidates the methods and standards required to pass the hands-on test.

Command respect from all installers taking the test, and, equally important, be supportive of and compassionate to those who fail the test.

Be comfortable managing a jobsite, project or a company. Many of our REs own or manage the business in which they work.

Have a full understanding of the tile industry and the ability to translate that knowledge to everyone watching or taking the CTI Test, which gives you the ability to answer questions such as "how can 25 square feet of tile be so difficult to install?" and "I've been installing tile for x years and never knew about that!"

If selected, participants will complete four to six days of training to learn the CTI hands-on evaluation process. This requires careful observation, exact measurements, and documenting what is seen with photos. Required tools include:

A digital camera

Clipboard for written documentation

Tape measure or 6' folding rule Straight edge/ruler

Screwdriver to inspect the sealant

3/4" x 3/4" wood block to gauge floor cuts

Lippage gauge

18" level

Torpedo level

