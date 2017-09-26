NWFA Honors Four Legacy Scholarship Inductees

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has inducted four wood flooring industry members into its Legacy Scholarship program through the NWFA Education and Research Foundation: Roland Holder, David Lynn Jr., Tommy Maxwell, and Bill “Mac” McLaughlin. The four industry veterans are being recognized for their donated time and effort to advancing both the NWFA and the wood flooring industry as a whole.

A 59-year industry veteran, Holder was the founder of Gentry and Holder Floors and was an influential instructor in the early years of NOFMA. He was inducted into the NWFA Hall of Fame in 1994. Lynn served as president and CEO of Cherokee Wholesalers and worked with several manufacturing partners to convince them of the benefits of wholesale distribution.

Maxwell established Maxwell Hardwood Flooring in 1992, and has served as chairman of NOFMA, NWFA’s board of directors, the Hardwood Federation’s political action committee, and helped establish the NWFA Legacy Scholarship program. McLaughlin worked for Powernail for 34 years, and was a long-time instructor at industry events, including NOFMA and NWFA schools.

