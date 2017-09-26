Armstrong Installation Expert Honored with CFI Award

At the 24th Certified Floorcovering Installers (CFI) Convention in Orlando Fla., the fifth annual Chris Davis Award was presented to Rick Herr, field installation specialist of Armstrong Flooring, in recognition of his dedication to quality flooring installation. To qualify for this award, an individual must possess the ability and willingness to work with the flooring industry to build a stronger foundation among all partners and display leadership characteristics to achieve goals directly related to the advancement of quality flooring installation.

Herr has 48 years of experience with Armstrong Flooring, the first 30 of which were in new product development for resilient and carpet products. He was involved in the development of Designer Solarian II and the Cleansweep coating, as well as the seam coating for residential sheet products. For the past 18 years, he has served as a field installation specialist for the eastern U.S. and Canada. Herr has four U.S. Patents on products and coatings.

Herr also recently headed the Armstrong Flooring Installation School, which has been training flooring installers for more than 80 years. The school is recognized for the quality of its instruction, its knowledgeable teaching staff, and continued leadership in the development of new installation methods and procedures.

For more information, visit www.armstrongflooring.com.