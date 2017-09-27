American Home Surfaces Convention in Palm Springs

American Home Surfaces Group, a flooring store alliance with 400 independent flooring dealers representing more than 700 showrooms, will host its biannual conventions Oct. 22-25 at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Golf and Spa Resort in Palm Springs, Calif.

“We are extremely excited to be back on the west coast and couldn’t ask for a more beautiful set up in Palm Springs” said Joe Weber, vice president of operations and sales, AHSG.

A strong lineup of speakers and special guests will be in attendance, with focus on digital marketing, training, and the “Amazon Effect,” as well as many new product introductions.

For more information, visit www.americanhomesurfaces.com.