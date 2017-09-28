WarmlyYours Updates Line of Custom Electric Floor Heating Mats

WarmlyYours Radiant Heating recently launched an update to its line of custom floor heating mats. The TempZone Custom Mat product line is designed for use under some of the most commonly heated flooring types like tile and marble. Because the mats are custom-built, they provide the easiest level of installation for floor heating systems. They also provide a superior level of heating coverage for non-linear room designs.

The update to TempZone Custom Mats involves changes to the construction of the mat and the manufacturing process. Previously, the mat was built with the heating element attached to a single layer of fabric. Now, the heating element will be sandwiched between two layers of fabric which lends a degree of additional durability during the installation process.

This update also expands the maximum length for the mats to 20’ and decreases the minimum dimensional increment to 1”, which will allow for a greater level of precision in manufacturing the mats to spec. Additionally, the product will now also be available in 208 VAC, a voltage that is often used in commercial applications.

“Our product development team is constantly asking ourselves how we can better serve our customers—both installers and end users,” said Julia Billen, owner and president of WarmlyYours. “The TempZone Custom Mat was already a great product, but our team is always looking for ways to improve. This persistence towards constant quality improvement is what makes WarmlyYours unique.”

For more information, visit www.warmlyyours.com.