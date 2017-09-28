ACI Reveals New Certification Graphic

Due to increasing demand and growing popularity for American Concrete Institute (ACI) certification programs, ACI has created a new graphic for organizations and individuals to show their support for ACI certification. Supporters are encouraged to include the graphic on e-mail, websites, stationery, and other materials to show support.

“We get so much feedback from certified individuals who want to show their support for ACI Certification,” said John W. Nehasil, managing director of certification for ACI. “We hear from finishers, contractors, testing technicians, specifiers, and engineers who find value in these programs, and this new graphic provides these supporters with an easy way to show their passion for the concrete industry’s most popular certifications.”

ACI currently offers 23 certification programs designed to form a minimum qualification for personnel employed within the concrete construction industry, with several more programs in development. Certification examinations and optional training courses are conducted through an international network of more than 100 sponsoring groups. Since 1980, ACI has administered exams to more than 555,000 individuals, with more than 100,000 certifications currently maintained by ACI.

For more information, visit www.concrete.org.