Understanding the Power Source

Contractors must ensure they do not experience power failures during surface preparation. For equipment to run efficiently, it is important to be aware of the power sources available in work spaces. To choose the correct surface preparation equipment contractors must consider many things, including room dimensions, power source availability and overall project scope. It is important for rental companies and contractors to ask about the power source available in the space they plan to work in, so correct machine and dust collector choices can be made.



Single and three phase

Single Phase 110V, Single Phase 220V, and Three Phase 220V are the typical power sources that contractors use. Single Phase 110V consists of one live wire and one ground wire to complete a circuit, while 110V simply means that the machine can run off of a standard wall outlet. This low voltage power source is commonly found in residential homes and small businesses.

Single Phase 220V has the same configuration of wires, but cannot be plugged into a wall outlet. Many of the machines that National sells offer this type of power because it gives the end user more flexibility on the jobsite. Depending on the configuration of electrical boxes, generator availability, and power phase of your dust collector, it is useful to be able to toggle the machine between single and three phase power.

Three phase 220V power, on the other hand, typically supplies larger buildings, such as commercial or industrial facilities. This power source has three live wires with one earth wire. The three wires provide a higher voltage that can power larger equipment with ease.



What to use

Surface preparation equipment should complement the size of the room. Smaller equipment such as the 8274-4 planetary floor preparation system requires single phase power. Larger equipment such as the GP3000 concrete grinder and polisher is used for more substantial jobs, and requires three phase power to run efficiently. Some machines, such as the GP700 concrete grinder and polisher, functions on both power sources to work efficiently in both small and large areas.

Medium-sized equipment has the capacity to run efficiently on both power sources. A variable frequency drive (VFD) can convert single phase to three phase to run larger equipment if the power source is not suitable.



Bring your own

To efficiently complete a surface preparation job, contractors can change the power source in order to use larger equipment. Some contractors choose to purchase three phase power generators so that they can use equipment that runs at a higher voltage.

Using a generator can benefit both the contractor and customer as it will prevent power interference in the building. Many contractors also choose to attach three phase generators to their trucks so they can use equipment outdoors or be able to start using equipment in any space without consulting the customer on power source.

A building’s power source will dictate what equipment a contractor can use in order to safely and efficiently complete a surface preparation job. However, investing in VFDs or three phase generators allows contractors to use any type of high voltage equipment to avoid power failures.