Luxe Linear Drains Introduces Roman Style Linear Shower Drain

Luxe Linear Drains recently added a range of Roman-style decorative linear pattern grate drains for custom showers for residential and commercial projects (ADA-compliant option). The new Luxe linear shower drain - Roman linear channel drains can create modern barrier-free, wheel-in-entry showers that provide safer, easier access with style. Luxe Linear Shower Drain - Roman style decorative channel drains delivers waves of visual movement available in six standard sizes ranging from 26”-60” in length.

The entire Luxe linear drains collection, including the new Roman style, have earned cUPC product certificate listing from the IAPMO R&T, ensuring that all of its linear and tile insert shower drains comply with established codes and standards in North America. Luxe linear drains have been designed to be installed independent of any specific materials and methods for fast and labor-saving installations.

For more information, visit www.lineardrains.com.