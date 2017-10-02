Flooring Underlayment and CushionProducts

Dependable Introduces a New Self-Leveler

Dependable-Skimflow.jpg
Dependable’s new self-leveler Skimflow LCB.
October 2, 2017
KEYWORDS Keene Building Products / self-leveling underlayents
Dependable’s new self-leveler Skimflow LCB is a gypsum-based, self-leveling underlayment designed for use directly over wood. The product is reinforced with fibers for superior performance over flexible substrates. Skimflow LCB may be poured directly over wood without mechanical reinforcement to provide a quick-dry, smooth surface for approved floor coverings. The underlayment is suitable for plywood and gypsum subfloors and has outstanding flexural strength and heal.

For more information, visit www.keenebuilding.com.

