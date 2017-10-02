Cleaning Companies Recognize Award Winners at ISSA/INTERCLEAN

The Association of Residential Cleaning Services, International (ARCSI), a Division of ISSA, presented its Professional Image Awards, recognizing excellence in the residential cleaning industry during ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 in Las Vegas.

The ARCSI Chairman’s Award, representing the importance of quality, professional office staff in residential cleaning companies worldwide, was presented Nikki Irwin of The Cleaning Pros.

“Nikki’s dedication and professionalism has helped The Cleaning Pros continue to grow ﬁnancially and has helped each employee grow individually,” said Chuck Terpstra, owner of The Cleaning Pros. “Personally, she has grown from an office assistant three years ago to general manager today because of her hard work and determination. She is dedicated to make the Cleaning Pros both a ﬁnancial success and a premier place to work.”

The PerfectClean Professional Cleaner of the Year Award is given annually to recognize a cleaning technician that represents excellence, professionalism and integrity in the profession. This year’s award was presented to Irene Trujillo of Helping Hands Maid Services.

“Many times, [Irene] puts in 60 hours a week because we are in a bind with last minute calls, or to cover for someone who had to leave early,” said Gosia Baran, owner of Helping Hands Maid Services. “On one occasion, she even cancelled her planned vacation because we had too much work and not enough employees. What commitment on her part!”

For more information, call (800) 225-4772 or visit www.issa.com.