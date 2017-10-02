Commercial One Members to Convene in Palm Springs

Commercial One, the Roswell, Ga.-based flooring alliance, will host its member convention, themed “Make It Your Passion or Forget It!”, Oct. 23-24 at the Hyatt Regency Golf and Spa Resort in Indian Wells, Calif.

The private group of 105 commercial flooring operations from across the U.S. will meet with a panel of leading executives from five of the U.S. flooring industry associations: World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), Floor Covering Installation Contractors Association (FCICA), Associated General Contractors (AGC), and Flooring Solutions Plus. The meeting will cover a range of topics including installer development, product demonstrations, continued sales training, recruiting, and digital marketing education needs, with an opportunity for Commercial One members to ask questions, according to Joe Weber, Commercial One vice president.

For more information, visit www.commercialoneflooring.com.