Floor Install News

FCICA Presents Problem Solving with the Associates

FCICA-logo
October 2, 2017
KEYWORDS education / event / Flooring Contractors Association
Reprints
No Comments

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) announced an exclusive educational opportunity at the association’s Mid-Year 2017 conference, to be held Oct. 10-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

In the educational session “Problem Solving with the Associates,” attendees will learn about the latest products, services, and solutions that FCICA platinum members offer to solve flooring issues. Presenting companies have also provided silent auction or raffle items, as well as promotional giveaway items that Mid-Year attendees will receive in their FCICA attendee goody bag.

Presenters include Ardex Americas, Artistic Finishes, Capri cork, Federated Insurance, FlashCove, Flexco, Gondola Train, HPS Schönox, Koster American, Loba-Wakol, MAPEI, Metroflor, Protect-All Flooring, Roppe, Royal Adhesives and Sealants, Tarkett, and Traxx.

For more information, visit fcica.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.