FCICA Presents Problem Solving with the Associates

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) announced an exclusive educational opportunity at the association’s Mid-Year 2017 conference, to be held Oct. 10-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

In the educational session “Problem Solving with the Associates,” attendees will learn about the latest products, services, and solutions that FCICA platinum members offer to solve flooring issues. Presenting companies have also provided silent auction or raffle items, as well as promotional giveaway items that Mid-Year attendees will receive in their FCICA attendee goody bag.

Presenters include Ardex Americas, Artistic Finishes, Capri cork, Federated Insurance, FlashCove, Flexco, Gondola Train, HPS Schönox, Koster American, Loba-Wakol, MAPEI, Metroflor, Protect-All Flooring, Roppe, Royal Adhesives and Sealants, Tarkett, and Traxx.

For more information, visit fcica.com.