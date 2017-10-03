Metroflor and FCICA to Host LVT Installation Webinar

Metroflor is partnering with the Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) to host a promotional webinar exploring the company’s Aspecta commercial brand of luxury vinyl tile flooring on October 5, 2017, at 11 a.m. (EST). The free webinar will cover the do’s and don’ts of commercial installation of wood plastic composite, rigid core floating floors, and similar constructions. Metroflor’s Director of Research and Development Dave Altman and Paul Eanes, director of sales, will lead the discussion.

“As this is a relatively new flooring category, there is much misinformation and confusion as to where and how the installation should work,” said Eanes. “The failure to adequately define areas where industry technical experts feel comfortable with WPC-type product installations may determine the long-term commercial viability of the category.”

Altman will discuss the areas of usage for Metroflor’s Aspecta Ten rigid core product, along with key installation requirements and best practices, and when to specify dry back. The session will conclude with an audience Q&A.

For more information, visit metroflorusa.com or fcica.com.