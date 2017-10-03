iQ Power Tools Launches Educational Awareness Campaign

iQ Power Tools has launched a social media campaign that focuses on encouraging next generation tradespeople to continue their education within their respective industry, while inspiring innovation and growth. The #InnovationthroughEducation campaign is a component of an ongoing movement initiated by iQ Power Tools to recognize trade professionals and bring awareness to careers in trades.

“By using social media and digital content, we will shine a light on the main tradeshows of each tile/stone/masonry industry and the continued educational programs each expo offers,” said Joel Guth, president of iQ Power Tools. “We want to draw even more attention to skilled trades as rewarding careers.”

Weeks leading up to a particular show, iQ Powertools will have a specific contest that asks the customer to engage via a multitude of social media platforms, focusing on education and training. The first campaign launched to coincide with Hardscape North America being held Oct. 18-20, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

“This is the first time iQ Power Tools has created a dedicated social media application to promote an event,” said Sarah Hurtado, iQ’s marketing communications manager. “We are always looking for new ways to stay in touch with our social network followers, and this is the perfect opportunity to try something different and see how our customers respond.”

iQ Power Tools Social Media campaign focus includes: Twitter chats and Facebook takeovers; Instagram initiatives to show participants through photographs; interviews with industry members with testimony on training/certification; and weekly prizes for social media participants.

Future Social Media Campaigns are slated for Total Solutions Plus (Washington DC), TISE2018 (Las Vegas) and Coverings 2018 (Atlanta).

For more information, visit iqpowertools.com.