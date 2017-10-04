H.J. Martin and Son Earns Two AGC 2017 BUILD Wisconsin Awards

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Wisconsin has awarded H.J. Martin and Son two 2017 BUILD Wisconsin awards, each in the Specialty Contractor-Finishes category. The company projects honored were the Festival Foods Corporate Office building in De Pere, Wis., and the Grande Cheese headquarters in Fond du Lac, Wis. This marks the 10th consecutive year the company has been honored, having now received 21 total AGC awards since the inception of the honor in 2003.

The two awards will be presented to members of the H.J. Martin and Son team at the AGC BUILD Wisconsin Awards Ceremony, at Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells.

“We appreciated the opportunity to help two local companies who invested in the area through new office facilities,” said Edward Martin, president and CEO of H.J. Martin and Son. “We also want to thank the general contractors, Miron and C.D. Smith, along with the architects, Performa and Overland, who allowed us to participate in their projects. To have our work recognized by the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin is a great tribute to everyone at H.J. Martin and Son, particularly our expert installers.”

Festival Foods is an experiential grocer with locations throughout Wisconsin. With explosive growth over the past decade, the company had nearly doubled its corporate office staff and was looking to house roughly 75 associates within a single location. A key element of the facility’s design was the incorporation of daylight. This design feature meant that its flooring products in certain areas would need to withstand a high level of sun exposure. To further highlight the flooring under the incoming natural light, a half-dozen bright colors were utilized in Milliken carpet tile. Also all of the tilework done by H.J. Martin and Son in the restrooms was intricate, requiring extra detail and attention. A random blend of glass tiles were installed on restroom walls for a unique, radiant look. Six tile installers and four carpet installers worked on the phased project over a six-month period.

