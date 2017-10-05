ISSA and WBA Merge to Serve Facility Service Professionals Better

ISSA has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Workloader Benchmarking Alliance (WBA). The future merger of the ISSA and the WBA will help both associations serve the industry more effectively.

“We are constantly looking at ways to improve our member benefits to help them stay competitive and operating optimally,” said Brant Insero, ISSA director of education, training, certifications, and standards. “This merger will enable ISSA and WBA to provide focused education and tools that facility service professionals need to improve their operational efficiency.”

Insero, along with Sean Fox-Elster of Michigan State University and Allen Randolph of Aqua ChemPacs, were on hand to sign the document.

"The merger of WBA with ISSA is the next logical step for the WBA, and and fits nicely with the ISSA's vision to be the leading resource in the cleaning industry for information and education,” said Fox-Elster, WBA president. “Workloading is the foundation that a successful and profitable cleaning program is built on. With labor comprising 80% or more of a cleaning budget, it’s surprising that there is no comprehensive, professional workoading certification or educational program. The merger of the WBA and the ISSA will fill that gap and help to improve skills in the profession as a whole.”

For more information visit www.workloadbenchmark.org or www.issa.com.