Jaeckle Distributors Partners with Tarkett in Northern Illinois

Jaeckle Distributors, a family-owned wholesale distributor based in Madison, Wisc., will now offer commercial products by Tarkett. Throughout Northern Illinois and the Chicago Metro Area, Jaeckle will distribute Tarkett commercial products including LVT, VCT, and sheet vinyl, as well as the entire line of Johnsonite products.

“We’re very excited about the addition of the Tarkett commercial portfolio and Johnsonite to our offering in the greater Chicago area,” said Jeff Jaeckle, president of Jaeckle Distributors. “With our specification resources and knowledge of the commercial market, we’re looking forward to providing exceptional support and value to our partners there.”

For more information, visit www.jaeckledistributors.com or www.tarkett.com.