Coatings for Industry Names Director of Business Development

Souderton, Pa.-based Coatings for Industry, a producer of aerospace, industrial, and commercial coating systems, has hired Lou Frank as its director of business development. In his new role, Frank will be responsible for leading the company’s effort to gain market share on a global level, as well as enhance the company’s brand and reputation.

In his more than 30-year career, Frank has worked in sales, marketing, advertising and media roles in the coatings industry. He is known by many as the founder of CoatingsPro magazine. Prior to joining Coatings for Industry, he served most recently as publisher of corrosionpedia.com, a Canadian online resource. He also served as vice president of marketing for Rhino Linings.

“It’s rare to find someone who has broad-based experience combined with deep industry knowledge,” said Kevin Klotz, president of Coatings for Industry. “Lou has made a career out of creating results, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

For more information, visit cficoatings.com.