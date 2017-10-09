2017 ISSA Innovation Awards Winners Announced

ISSA recognized industry advances by presenting its annual Innovation Visitors’ Choice Awards and overall ISSA Innovation of the Year Award at ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 in Las Vegas. The ISSA Innovation Award Program recognizes the cleaning industry’s most innovative products and services as voted on by cleaning-industry distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and residential cleaners.

The program features new products and services from manufacturers and suppliers throughout the cleaning industry and are organized into five categories: Cleaning Agents, Dispensers, Equipment, Services and Technology, and Supplies and Accessories.

The winners of the ISSA Innovation Category awards were:

Cleaning Agents: Stone Floor Protection System by 3M

Dispensers: enMotion Flex Paper Towel System by GP PRO

Equipment: Doodle Skate by Square Scrub

Services and Technology: Business Intelligence Software by CleanTelligent Software Supplies

Accessories: Self-Cleaning Surfaces for Travel and Hospitality by NanoTouch Materials

On-site voting at the ISSA Innovation Showcase enabled show attendees to view the products in person and cast votes for the Visitors’ Choice awards. Keynote speaker Howie Mandel, entertainer and TV host, presented the ISSA Innovation Visitors’ Choice and ISSA Innovation of the Year awards. The latter was selected by combining the online and on-site voting results with scores submitted by a panel of judges. The panel consisted of industry experts, media, and ISSA member representatives.

The Visitors’ Choice award winners were: i-mop XXL by i-team Global; Robotic Vacuum by Makita USA; Doodle Skate by Square Scrub; Spill Mop by Rubbermaid Commercial Products; and Clorox Total 360 System by Clorox Professional Products. Clorox Total 360 System by Clorox Professional Products also won the ISSA Innovation of the Year Award.

“On behalf of the ISSA staff, I congratulate this year’s winners,” said John Barrett, ISSA executive director. “We’re happy to offer a backdrop for highlighting new trends in the cleaning industry and the companies that produce these advances. ISSA/INTERCLEAN provides the perfect venue, with so many industry professionals and press gathered in one place.”

