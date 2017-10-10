Carpet One Floor and Home Raises Over $92,000 for Veterans

Carpet One Floor and Home raised more than $92,000 in support of veterans through its participation in the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation annual 5K Run and Walk on Sept. 24. in New York. The event honors firefighter Stephen Siller who saved others on September 11, 2001. The Tunnel to Towers foundation supports first responders and military personnel through the Building for America’s Bravest, an organization that builds smart homes for injured veterans.

Carpet One Floor & Home’s team of more than 200 store owners and employees raised $92,697 for the cause. Store owners also traveled from across the U.S. to participate in the fundraiser. Members who were not able to attend the New York event participated through coordinating their own local events and collecting donations for the team.

Carpet One Floor and Home has been supporting the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation through active participation in their Building for America’s Bravest program since 2014. To date, they have installed flooring in 33 smart homes.

“Our partnership with this inspiring organization has brought our whole cooperative closer together,” said Howard Brodsky, co-CEO of CCA Global Partners, Carpet One Floor and Home’s parent company. “Our members are so passionate about making a difference in the lives of the service members who have sacrificed so much to protect their country.”

The Carpet One Floor and Home team dedicated their efforts to the memory of Mike Blanton, a Carpet One Floor and Home member who unexpectedly passed away this spring. “Mike was an exemplary individual who dedicated both his time and money to giving back to his community,” said Brodsky. “He played a big role in the construction of Cpl. Todd Love’s smart home in Douglasville, Ga.”

To learn more information, visit www.carpetone.com.