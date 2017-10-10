Bosch Cordless Rotary Hammer Offers Efficiency and Performance

Weight is important on the jobsite, especially for jobs in concrete that require long periods of drilling or chiseling. The Bosch GBH18V-20 ¾" SDS-plus rotary hammer brings big power at 5,850 bpm, but weighs only 5.7 lbs. (bare tool) – a combination that assures rotary hammer toughness to get the job done, but not at the expense of user fatigue.

The Bosch GBH18V-20 rotary hammer delivers 1.3 Ft.-Lbs. of torque in a tool with three modes for drilling, hammer drilling, and chiseling. No-load speed for drilling comes in at 1,800 rpm.

The SDS-plus rotary hammer is made for typical construction applications like screw fitting, drilling in concrete or wood, hammer drilling, and chiseling. Its efficient motor/battery combination delivers a high number of holes per charge, up to 25 holes per amp hour. The Bosch GBH18V-20 also offers variable speed performance with forward/reverse function.

“For construction pros or tradesmen like electricians who are looking for a rotary hammer that’s easy to handle for everyday jobs, the Bosch GBH18V-20 delivers,” said Mike Iezzi, product manager, concrete products, Robert Bosch Tool. “At only seven pounds, this rotary hammer still delivers the power that pros demand. From the standpoint of efficiency, performance and affordability, it’s the right tool for someone who demands responsiveness in a standard rotary hammer.”

The Bosch flexible power system offers complete compatibility by allowing 18V FatPack and SlimPack batteries to be used with any tool. And Bosch 18V 2.0 Ah and larger batteries feature CoolPack technology, which offers a heat conductive housing to keep batteries cooler for superior runtime and up to 2X longer life.

For more information, visit www.boschtools.com.