NWFA Publishes Moisture and Wood Publication

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has published the second edition of Moisture and Wood (previously Water and Wood) technical publication no. A100. The publication explores the relationship between moisture and wood as it relates to the methods and procedures involved when using it as a flooring material.

The new edition will be included in membership renewal packets for all NWFA members who renewed their membership for the 2017-2018 year. Additional copies of the publication will be available for purchase in the NWFA store. Members can also download the publication, free of charge.

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.