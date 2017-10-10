Keene Building Products Expands Euclid Facility

Floor Install News

Keene Building Products broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot expansion on Sept. 27, 2017.
October 10, 2017
Keene Building Products announced it is expanding its Euclid, Ohio, facility. The steel 25,000-square-foot expansion will make room for more products, according to the company. Construction began in September, and will be completed in 3-4 months.

“I’ve lived in this general neighborhood in Euclid since I was born, so seeing that the past few years haven’t been great for jobs has been difficult,” said Jim Keene, CEO. “There is a lot of pride bringing jobs back to the area, so I am grateful that I have a chance to make a difference with this expansion, and there is no better place to do that than a place I can call home.”

For more information, visit www.keenebuilding.com.

