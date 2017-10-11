Fuse and Starnet Form Joint Task Force

The two largest organizations of commercial flooring contractors, Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring and Fuse Alliance, recently announced that they will form a joint task force to focus on critical issues facing the commercial flooring industry. During a meeting last month in Chicago, both groups’ board of directors identified the task force as a collaborative step toward supporting their members and industry manufacturers.

The task force will address long-standing industry concerns such as moisture mitigation—including high-moisture solutions—and labor shortages in estimating and installation. The task force will also establish guidelines for regulatory practices, including the current OSHA Crystalline Silica rules and other labor issues on the service side of the industry.

The task force is estimated to launch by year’s end, and will be composed of seasoned members from both groups. Collectively, Fuse Alliance and Starnet Worldwide represent more than 250 of the most influential flooring contractors in the U.S.

For more information, visit fusealliance.com and www.starnetflooring.com.