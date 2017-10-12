Mid-Atlantic Floor Covering Association Hosting Lunch Series

The Mid-Atlantic Floor Covering Association will be hosting a lunchtime call series in October.

October’s session, “Your Small Business and Today's Government,” will be held Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. EST. The Association will host a one hour discussion and presentation from former Association President and current MD Delegate, Chris Adams. This session is an opportunity to hear about challenges facing businesses in regards to today's government from local government officials. Reservations for this session are requested, but not required.

For more information, visit midatlanticfloorcoveringassoc.com.