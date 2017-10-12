Ceramic Tile Series in New York Receives Good Turnout

The Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA) and the International Masonry Institute (IMI) hosted the fourth of the five event series in New York City. The educational seminar series is aimed toward providing architects, designers, and tile contractors an opportunity to earn continuing education credits.

The event was attended by 97 architects, designers, contractors, engineers and others from the building industry. NAC Products was among 14 companies that had an exhibit, which showcased a variety of products and allowed the attendees to ask questions and learn more about the companies’ products.

"The metro New York market is very active and this event gave us a chance to interact with nearly 100 architects and designers and educate them about our membrane systems," said Brian Petit, NAC vice president. "We are very supportive of continuing education and these events have given us the opportunity to share our flooring solutions to wide variety of design professionals and build greater awareness of the NAC brand."

For more information, visit imiweb.org or www.tcaainc.org.