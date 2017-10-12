Registration for 2018 CID Awards Open

The Coverings Installation and Design (CID) Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the design and installation of tile and stone in both residential and commercial projects. Submissions for the 2018 CID Awards are now being accepted, with multiple entries accepted and encouraged (though separate forms are required for each entry).

The competition is open to architects, designers, builders, contractors, distributors, retailers, installers, and other professionals. Projects must have been completed within the past 2 years (Jan 2016 – Dec 2017). Projects will be judged on their levels of creativity, craftsmanship, outstanding use of materials, and achievement in the use of tile or stone within the residential and commercial project categories. Of particular interest are projects that demonstrate an original or unusual use of materials, incorporate an innovative technology, reflect installation excellence or successfully combine aesthetics with function in a unique and interesting way. An independent panel of judges for all award categories will evaluate entries based on Excellence in Execution, Inspiring and Original Use and Overall Purpose.

A grand prize of $3,000 will be awarded to the most outstanding project, which showcases excellence in both design and installation. Eight other category winners will each receive $2,000. All winners will win a free one-night stay in Atlanta, Ga., to attend Coverings 2018, along with onsite recognition. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 15, 2018.

For more information, visit www.coverings.com.