Schluter Systems Joins HomeSphere

HomeSphere has partnered with Schluter Systems to provide its builders with information and savings on the Schluter Shower System, an integrated family of products that form a watertight assembly for tiled showers, and Ditra floor tile uncoupling underlayment that can replace conventional backer board underlayments. Schluter Systems joins many building product manufacturers using HomeSphere to engage with the industry's largest community of U.S. home builders.

Because the Schluter Shower System eliminates the need for backer board, builders can complete installation faster than traditional shower and floor tile installations. Schluter-Kerdi and Schluter-Ditra prevent cracking and provide effective waterproofing, reducing the potential for mold or mildew.

"Waterproofing showers is just as challenging and critical as waterproofing the exterior of a home," said Don Recine, national builder account manager for Schluter-Systems. "By partnering with HomeSphere, we'll introduce our trademarked technology to more than 2,000 builders and help them build the most efficient moisture-resistant showers on the market."

HomeSphere provides home builders with access to exclusive rebate opportunities and product offerings. Beyond rebates, HomeSphere also delivers targeted builder business development strategies to building product manufacturers.

"Schluter Systems is a natural fit for HomeSphere's builders, offering high-performing products that help them save on production time and labor costs," said Chris Toth, HomeSphere vice president of business development. "We look forward to a lasting partnership and ongoing collaboration with Schluter-Systems."

For more information, visit www.schluter.com or www.homesphere.com.