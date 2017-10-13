NWFA Opens Call for Entries for Wood Floor of the Year

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently opened the application process for the 28th annual Wood Floor of the Year contest.

“Over the years, we have had the honor of presenting more than 200 awards to the artists and craftsmen behind these incredible floors,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO of NWFA. “We are looking forward to showcasing these remarkable floors once again during our 2018 Expo in Tampa.”

This years’ awards will include the following categories:

Best Restoration/Makeover

Entries in this category include all types of restorations, repairs, or refinishes, in either a residential or commercial application. Applications can include job site finished, manufacturer finished, solid or engineered wood flooring.

Best Color and Finish Application

Entries in this category include jobsite-applied applications of dyes, reactive colorants, layered colors, and faux finishing.

Best Circular/Curved Application

Entries in this category include any circular shape within a flooring system, such as circles, ovals, curves, and bent material. Applications can include job site finished, manufacturer finished, solid or engineered wood flooring.

Best Parquet/Inlay Application

Entries in this category include any parquet pattern, medallion, marquetry, or intarsia inlay. CNC and laser cut applications are acceptable, but must be identified.

Best Textured Wood Application

Entries in this category may include scraped, wirebrushed, distressed, or any surface that is not traditional flat.

NWFA also will recognize the Members’ Choice Award. All entries submitted will be eligible to receive this award, which will be presented to the floor that receives the popular vote among NWFA members. New this year, a Best of Social Media award will be featured. The floors will be featured on NWFA’s social channels, allowing followers to share, like, and comment on their favorite. The floor receiving the most engagement will receive this award.

The NWFA has updated the submission period to Oct. 1 - Nov. 30, 2017, and awards will be announced at the Annual NWFA conference to be held April 11-14, 2018 in Tampa, Fla.

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.