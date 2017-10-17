GCP Donates Carpet Installation Tools to Habitat for Humanity

GCP Applied Technologies is donating Orcon carpet installation flooring tool sets to Habitat for Humanity to help the organization’s Texas chapters with the rebuild efforts in Houston following Hurricane Harvey. Countless square feet of carpet will need to be replaced as part of the rebuild, and the Orcon product line includes seaming irons, sealers, cutters and wall trimmers, carpet pullers, and caulk guns.

For more information, visit https://gcpat.com.