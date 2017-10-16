SelecTech Joins Commercial One

SelecTech recently joined Commercial One as an approved vendor for the organization. As part of joining, Commercial One will showcase SelecTech flooring products to its dealers and customers.

“Our residential, commercial, and ESD flooring products serve very specific niches,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech. “Being a member of Commercial One positions us well for clients looking for flooring in those specific niches. The relationship has already produced a sale: 5,000 square feet of our Freestyle 4 Dissipative Color Gray to a member in Billerica, Mass., for a project at Raytheon in Andover, Mass. We hope that’s the first of many.”

SelecTech products feature StaticStop ESD flooring, FreeStyle floor products, and Place N’ Go. SelecTech flooring products utilize a patented glueless “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. Made with 70% recycled materials and 100% recyclable, SelecTech flooring products meet CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

