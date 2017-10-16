CFI Opens Shanghai Training Center

The Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) has opened a satellite office in Shanghai, China. Negotiations for the expansion have been underway since last summer.

“A year’s worth of planning, negotiating and research has culminated in a partnership with the Shanghai Chemical Building Materials Trade Association (SCBMTA),” said Robert Varden, vice president of CFI. “Our new arrangement in China represents CFI’s first free-standing overseas operation.”

The new facility, which will be overseen by Chun Yuan Qi, director of the SCBMTA, opened its doors in September. Qi will report to Varden, who will remain based at CFI headquarters in the U.S. Introductory installation classes at the new facility are slated to commence in Q4 2017. The initial lineup of coursework will include carpet, tile, and stone. All classes will be taught by certified CFI instructors who were trained by lead instructors. The Asian outpost will be offering a full slate of CFI classes in all categories of flooring by Q1 2018.

“CFI has experienced phenomenal growth over the past few years,” Varden said. “We are clearly capturing the attention of the industry and making great progress toward resolving its installation crisis.”

