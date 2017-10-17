Laticrete Names North America Director of Product Management

Laticrete has hired Spencer Maheu as the North America director of product management. Maheu will supervise the Laticrete team of product managers in driving new product innovation across the North American region through the continued development and diversification of the company’s integrated marketing communications.

“Spencer has the background and experience that will push our company’s product innovation further, allowing Laticrete to continue providing cutting-edge solutions for our customers,” said Sean Boyle, Laticrete vice president of marketing for North America. “I look forward to seeing his contributions to the North American Division as we continue to expand our product offerings.”

Maheu comes to Laticrete from Osborn International, a division of Jason Industries, where he led the product management, marketing, and business development teams. Prior to working at Osborn, Maheu led product development teams at Stanley Black and Decker. Maheu received a bachelor’s degree in International Business from Western New England University.

Fore more information, visit laticrete.com.