Bon's Heavy-Duty Hammer Tacker Built for Multiple Applications

Bon Tool manufactures its heavy-duty BHTC hammer tacker to stand up to rugged jobsites and multiple years of use. The professional-quality tacker features durable all-steel construction and a non-slip, ergonomically styled and padded handle grip. A built-in buffer plate protects the work piece from damage. The tacker is used for multiple applications including roofing, insulation, stucco/lathe, and carpet installation. Its light-weight and single-hand function makes the BHTC hammer tacker easy to use for quick staple application. The tacker has spring load staple feed for staples sized 1/4"-9/16".

Bon also manufactures a pro-quality B19 hammer tacker, a light-duty tacker that accommodates smaller staples sized 1/4"-3/8".

