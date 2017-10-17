ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America Reports Increased Attendance

ISSA/INTERCLEAN 2017 North America, which took place Sept. 11-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, reported increased attendance. The 2017 event garnered 16,212 registered visitors from 76 countries, with 15% coming from outside the U.S.. The show saw an increase in the number of attendee companies, including 15% more distributor companies, 11% more building service contractor (BSC) companies, and 22% more in-house service provider organizations. Exhibitor statistics for the 2017 event were also worth noting. Of this year’s 757 exhibitors, 142 were new, and 18% hailed from outside the U.S., drawing from 24 countries.

“We are so grateful for the exhibitors and members who went over and above to make sure they attended this year’s event,” said John Barrett, ISSA executive director. “Our hearts truly go out to those members who wanted to be there but could not due to the historic weather events the country has endured. ISSA remains committed to doing everything we can to support our members in areas affected by the recent hurricanes. Even amid these challenges, the industry came together to not only support each other, but also to discover industry innovation and advances, participate in cutting-edge education, and join in unprecedented networking opportunities.”

For more information, visit www.issa.com.