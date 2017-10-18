Fishman Flooring Solutions Wagner Named FCDA Board President

Bob Wagner, president and CEO of Baltimore-based Fishman Flooring Solutions, has been named president of the board of directors of the Floor Covering Distributors Alliance (FCDA). FCDA members manufacture and market an extensive line of flooring and flooring installation products under the Powerhold brand. Wagner succeeds FCDA board president Dan Lee, CEO of Professional Flooring Supply in Fort Worth, Texas.

“My goal as FCDA board president is to build on the momentum Dan Lee has generated and take marketplace awareness of the Powerhold brand to an even higher level,” said Wagner. “That will benefit flooring installation contractors, who want and deserve the competitively-priced, high-quality products for which Powerhold is known.”

There are approximately 630 products sold under the Powerhold brand, including tools, such as tile cutters and seaming irons, as well as supplies ranging from adhesives and tack strips to sports flooring. Powerhold products are sold exclusively through the FCDA network of 19 distributors located in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.S.

Wagner joined Fishman Flooring Solutions, a distributor of flooring and flooring installation products to flooring installation contractors and others, in 1997 as vice president of sales and marketing. He became president and CEO of the company in 2003. In his current capacity, he oversees more than 200 employees doing business in 35 locations in 13 Eastern and Midwestern states and the District of Columbia. Wagner is also chairman of the firm’s board of directors.