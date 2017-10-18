Shaw’s Lead Innovation Manager Honored for Excellence

The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) has named Marten Hutchison, lead innovation manager at Shaw Industries, a 2017 Faces of Manufacturing Award recipient. Hutchison is one of four Georgians who are being recognized for their respective contributions and commitment to the manufacturing industry, which is a key driver of the state economy.

Hutchison has been with Shaw since 1993. Since joining Shaw, he has held numerous positions, including one where he led a team to build one of the largest plastic bottle recycling facilities in North America. A graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering, Hutchison has focused on equipment and technology to improve processes and incorporate automation into Shaw’s plants.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as a Face of Manufacturing in Georgia,” Hutchison said. “I’m proud of how Shaw’s approach to manufacturing has become increasingly innovative.”

The Faces campaign showcases the sector’s importance to Georgia’s economy. Hutchison and the other three award recipients were selected from an initial pool of nominations and chosen through a public voting contest consisting of 10 finalists. Following more than 4,500 votes cast, Hutchison emerged as one of the top four.

“Marten is just one example of the caliber of people who comprise Georgia’s manufacturing sector,” said Karen J. Fite, GaMEP director. “He is the reason why it is such a strong and thriving part of our state economy. Through the awards given today, our Faces campaign aims to honor and celebrate that strength, vibrancy and talent.”

