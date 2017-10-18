Biesse Group Welcomes New Sales Representative

As part of the expansion of Biesse Group in North America, Michael Loken has joined the company in the position of territory sales representative in the Southern California market. Loken joins Biesse Group after working at MultiCam, which provides CNC cutting solutions for sign making, digital finishing, hardwoods, cabinet making, thermoform trimming, and plastics fabrication along with aerospace and automotive applications. In his new role, Loken will be responsible for all sales activities of Biesse Group's capital equipment to current and potential customers in the Southern California market.

"I have known about Biesse for many years and I'm excited about helping the company grow our market share in Southern California," said Loken.

