ACI Foundation Secures Additional Funding

The ACI Foundation recently announced that it has secured a commitment of $500,000 annually from the American Concrete Institute (ACI) to use in awarding additional student fellowships and scholarships, funding more concrete research projects, and supporting new industry technologies.

“The ACI Foundation relies on funding from the American Concrete Institute, ACI members, current partners, and new future partners to maximize industry impact,” said Ann Daugherty, director of the ACI Foundation. “Through its investment in people, ideas, and research, the ACI Foundation strives to enhance ACI’s vision of effectively meeting the needs of a changing world. This additional funding will allow the ACI Foundation to have a much greater impact.”

Established in 1989, the ACI Foundation is a wholly owned and operated nonprofit subsidiary of ACI. Over the last two years, the ACI Foundation has distributed 34 scholarships and fellowships to students, funded 8 new research projects, and invested in initiatives to advance the implementation of new technology. This increased funding and a new strategic plan positions the ACI Foundation for growth and continued success.

For more information, visit www.acifoundation.org.