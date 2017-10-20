MIA+BSI Seeks Volunteers for 2018 Xiamen Stone Fair Delegation

For the third year, MIA+BSI: Natural Stone Institute, in coordination with the China Xiamen International Stone Fair, is extending an opportunity to association members interested in volunteering their time to serve as part of the delegation to the fair. The China Xiamen International Stone Fair connects thousands of buyers, suppliers and manufacturers from around the globe. Held March 6-9, 2018, this year’s trip will include: three nights lodging at Xiamen Stone Fair designated hotel; day trip study tour to visit natural stone factories; onsite ground transportation to MIA+BSI-planned activities; and invitations to several VIP receptions.

Reflecting on his experience serving on this year’s delegation, Daniel Wood, 2017 BSI president, said, “serving on this delegation helped expand my knowledge of stone and the tremendous production capability in China. It also allowed me to expand my network and enhance existing relationships.”

Jon Lancto, 2017 MIA president, added, “This is a unique opportunity to not only visit China but also to see the industry from another country’s perspective and network with the leaders in our industry. It has been an eye opening trip for everyone who has attended in the past.”

MIA+BSI will also conduct several educational sessions as part of the World Stone Congress program.

For more information about serving on the delegation, contact Pam Hammond at (440) 250-9222 or pam@naturalstoneinstitute.org. Space is limited. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 30.

