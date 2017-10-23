BHC Launches Transformer Multi-Functional Floor Finishes
In commercial floor care, there is an increasing emphasis on labor reduction that has been driving the demand for dry-bright type or high gloss finishes. Brulin Holding (BHC) recently launched Transformer Floor Finishes to to meet this market need. Based on a new polymer/resin formulation, BHC introduced three dry-bright finishes, Transformer 25, Transformer 22, and Transformer 16. Each finish is multi-functional for use in any program, at any maintenance frequency, with any equipment, on any type of floor.
“This new combination of raw materials has produced the finest multi-functional floor finish on the market at a cost that will re-establish profit margins,” said George Brodnicki, BHC’s commercial and floor care business development manager.
For more information, visit www.bhcinc.com
