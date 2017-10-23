FCICA Announces Bruce Newbrough Scholarship Winner

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) announced the next recipient of the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Certified Installation Manager Program (CIM) Scholarship: ​Payam Riazati of California-based Universal Metro.

Riazati received his bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering with a specialization in structural design from the University of California, Irvine, and his master’s degree in civil engineering with a specialization in construction management. He was involved with United States Green Building Council through the LEED process for a number of projects in the field of structural design with a focus on high-rise structures and commercial spaces. As director of construction services at Universal Metro, he has been actively learning and applying the concepts of substrate remediation techniques. He has had the valuable and unique opportunity to visit some of the well-known underlayment production plants throughout the world that enhanced his knowledge on the technical side.

“I am humble and proud to be the recipient of the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship,” Riazati said. “This opportunity will help me in engaging myself in a life-long learning experience through CIM programs. It is my vision and dream to learn and deliver this knowledge to the next generations of Certified Installation Managers. On behalf of our entire team at Universal Metro, I would like to thank the FCICA board and committees as well as the sponsors of this program, ARDEX and Nora.”

This scholarship, created in remembrance of Bruce Newbrough from ARDEX Americas, provides for the entire program costs associated with the Certified Installation Manager (CIM) Program including application, content, and assessment fees. Scholarship applications are accepted throughout the year; the next scholarship opportunity will open in August.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.