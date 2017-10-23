Growth Prompts MasterCraft Floors Las Vegas Branch Move

Michigan-Based MasterCraft Floors has expanded its West Coast operations, expanding to a larger faciilty due to rapid growth.

“Our growth has been extraordinary and more space is critical to support the needs of our clients,” said Garrett Ulfig, director of West Coast operations. “The new and expanded space will provide clients a larger selection of flooring options, showcase the capabilities of our highly trained installation team and will expedite project delivery.”

MasterCraft Floors hosted an open house to celebrate the new facility with clients, suppliers, and industry partners who fueled the company’s dramatic growth. During the open house, a special ceremony was also held to honor MasterCraft’s Gold Award in The Starnet Design Awards. MasterCraft provided tickets for 80 customers and suppliers to attend the Las Vegas Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings hockey game at the new T-Mobile arena.

“The [MGM T-Mobile Arena] was a huge undertaking, completed in a whirlwind of concrete slurry and carpet fiber in an expansive multi-use space” said Dan Ulfig, MasterCraft Floors president. “T-Mobile’s project success was truly a collaborative effort between our skilled craftsmen, management team, and project partners. We thank all involved and are incredibly honored to win the prestigious Starnet Design Award.”

For more information, visit mastercraftcarpets.com.