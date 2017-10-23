RTC Products Contributes to Hurricane Relief Efforts

Russo Trading (RTC) Products wanted to make sure its customers had some tools to get back on their feet, hopefully reducing the amount of tools that they needed to rebuy.

RTC focused its tool selection based on issues they predicted hurricane victims would have, sending grout rakes that could be used as squeegees to remove water, scraper tools to remove old thinset and grout that was damaged, as well as a floor machine capable of cleaning. Products for everyday use, such as sponges and tile cutters, were also sent. In addition to helping out in Texas, RTC compiled another shipment for Florida, which was comprised of more than $12,000 worth of tools.

RTC is honored to provide help in any way possible. Being in the tool business, they understand the investment that is made over the course of a career and feel this was the most efficient way to help contractors get back on their feet.

For more information, visit rtcproducts.com.