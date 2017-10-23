NWFA Completes 22nd Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 22nd home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program. The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for US Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Byers took place in McKinney, Texas. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member Palo Duro.

“We had the pleasure of meeting Senior Airman Byers during our recent Wood Flooring Expo in Phoenix,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “He met with many of our members in the NWFA booth and shared his story of military service and how the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program has significantly impacted his life. We’re honored to partner with Palo Duro to provide flooring for his new home.”

In addition to the 22 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 22 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 51 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics, and installation services in locations throughout the U.S., with a total value of more than $3.52 million. By the end of this year, 59 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.

To learn more, visit www.nwfa.org.