General Equipment Launches Hurricane Relief Program

In an effort to provide storm recovery assistance to those living in areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, General Equipment has launched a program that makes it easier for businesses to replace lost or damaged equipment, while also generating funds to support local recovery efforts.

From now until December 31, 2017, Owatonna, Minn.-based General Equipment is offering all of its equipment, parts, and accessories at a 30% discount. Furthermore, 5% of all revenue generated during this time will be donated to Salvation Army centers serving the affected areas. These discounts and donations will be conducted on all purchases, regardless of a customer’s proximity to the storm damage.

“As with so many in this industry, when we saw the damage caused by these storms, we wondered what we could do to help get people and businesses back on their feet,” said Jan Wienczkowski, marketing manager for General Equipment. “As a manufacturer of equipment that is designed to assist in construction, cleanup, and renovation applications, we feel the unique contribution we can make to this effort is to get proper tools into the hands of people who need them most and help speed the recovery process. At the same time, needed funds are being generated to assist in returning individual and family life back to normal as soon as possible with much needed supplies.”

In addition to the discount and revenue donation, General Equipment is also offering special terms and free freight on qualifying purchases.

“The scale of the recovery is tremendous, while the availability of equipment is alarmingly low given an enormous demand and reduced supply currently,” Wienczkowski added. “By reducing prices, this program will help equipment dealerships and rental centers to replenish their equipment supply, which will in turn help contractors and general consumers find the tools they need.”

For more information, visit www.generalequip.com.