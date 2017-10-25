MSI Supports Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. Program

M S International (MSI) donated surfacing materials to the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program. The R.I.S.E. program builds specially-adapted smart homes for injured veterans and emergency response personnel. Through their membership in MIA+BSI: the Natural Stone Institute, MSI donated materials for the home of US Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Byers (Ret.) and his family in McKinney, Texas.

MSI surfaces featured in the home include Fantasy Brown marble countertops in the master bath, Augusta White marble counters in the kitchen, Silvestre Gray granite in the laundry room, and Black Pearl granite in a kitchen office nook.

Each home is customized to ease the everyday burdens of the veteran and their family and caregivers. By the end of 2017, R.I.S.E. will have completed or broken-ground on 61 specially adapted smart homes.

For more information, visit or www.msistone.com.